Letecia Stauch to receive another mental evaluation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman charged with murdering her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, will have another mental health evaluation.

She appeared in court virtually at a hearing on Thursday where the decision was made. Her lawyers argued she suffers from a dissociative disorder, and there are concerns about how this played a role in Gannon Stauch's death.

Judge Gregory Werner said he did not have enough information about the disorder in question and emphasized that the evaluation will not be a competency or insanity evaluation.

Werner also expressed concern about the timing of the evaluation. He said Stauch's evaluation is behind over 350 evaluations the state hospital still has to go through. Additionally, he said the state hospital is struggling with staffing, which could cause further delays.

If the evaluation is not complete by Jan. 13, the motions hearing will have to be postponed. The hearing was originally scheduled for Jan. 6.

The judge believes Letecia Stauch's evaluation will "be at the bottom of the list" for the state hospital.

"I wish I had a solution, but I don't" said Werner, referring to the timing concerns.

At a previous hearing, the defense said on Thursday they plan on introducing new evidence regarding a mental health issue related to Letecia Stauch. They said that the mental health defense would only apply to her actions after the alleged murder of Gannon Stauch.

Werner said it's likely this mental health defense could be related to the charge of tampering with a body or anything after the alleged murder.

The judge also informed Letecia Stauch that moving forward, she will only be allowed to appear virtually if she files a motion seven days in advance. If she fails to do so, an extraction team will try and convince her to appear in-person or forcibly bring her to the courtroom instead.

Investigators believe Letecia Stauch killed Gannon Stauch in their Lorson Ranch home on Jan. 27, 2020 before driving his body to the Florida panhandle where it was eventually discovered in March 2020. She faces over a dozen charges, including first-degree murder.

Letecia Stauch pleaded not guilty and her case has been set for trial on March 28, 2022. The trial is expected to last for six weeks.

She has already been found mentally competent to stand trial twice.

