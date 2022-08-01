Watch Now
Girl, 3, dies after being run over by her mom

Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 01, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 3-year-old girl has died after being run over by a car in her driveway.

Colorado State Patrol was notified around 9 a.m. Sunday that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian near Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive in the Lorson Ranch area southeast of Colorado Springs.

CSP said a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured after being hit in the driveway of her home. She was taken to Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs where she later died from her injuries.

The driver was the girl's 27-year-old mother, according to CSP.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the accident.

The child and her mother have not been identified at this time.

