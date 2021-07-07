Couple arrested after child found dead outside Maggie's Farm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police have arrested a couple after a four-year-old boy was found dead outside of Maggie's Farm in Manitou Springs on Tuesday.

Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 400 block of Manitou Avenue for a report of a shot being fired. When they got on the scene, they discovered the body in the parking lot.

The Sheriff's Office said that after a preliminary investigation by Major Crimes Detectives, it was learned that a four-year-old child was with his mother and younger sibling in a car while the father went inside to make a purchase. At that time, the child "discovered a gun."

The child was pronounced dead on scene after suffering from what apparently was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Police said his parents Ashlynne Perez and Carlos Perez have been arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charge: Criminally Negligent Child Abuse Resulting in Death.

"This is a tragic investigation that not only affects the family of the victim, but it affects our community and our first responders. We want to remind the community to be sure to talk to your children about guns, even if you do not own guns. If you own guns, gun safety must be taught to all those that are near the gun, the gun must be stored unloaded and locked up. All keys to the locks should be hidden. Our deepest condolences go to the family affected by this tragedy," said El Paso County Sheriff's Office.