Colorado Springs school district cancels high school classes after 30% of teachers participate in "sick out"

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Thursday night, Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs announced it was canceling Friday's high school classes after nearly 30 percent of teachers "called out sick" in protest. ASD20 says their elementary and middle schools will go forward as normally scheduled.

The move comes after a proposal to change the teaching schedule for high schools.

ASD20 operates on an eight-period block schedule which happens over two days, with each period lasting 90 minutes. The new schedule would change a full-time teacher's workload load from teaching 5.5 of the eight periods to teaching six of the eight periods.

Academy School District 20

The district says the new scheduling policy will increase schools' flexibility and let them better serve their students. It will not change the length of the school day. However, some say the change unfairly increases the workload of teachers.

The district says it is the only school district in Colorado to have an eight-period schedule, and teachers are considered full-time despite not teaching six of the eight periods.

The Academy Education Association, a group dedicated to supporting ASD20 teachers and staff, according to its Facebook page, opposes the change.