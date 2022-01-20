Colorado Springs Police Officer shoots suspect after car chase

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Police Officer shot and wounded a suspect involved in a car chase at the Colony Hill Apartments overnight, according to police.

Police say the incident began last night at 11:53 PM when officers parked at the 4700 block of Harrier Ridge Drive heard a bullet pass by their patrol car.

Officers then began checking the area for the suspect of the shots fired, and found a gray SUV in the area and attempted to make a traffic stop at Sunnyhill Drive and Foxridge Drive, according to police.

Officers say then that the SUV fled the scene at a high speed, and after losing the vehicle for less than a minute, they then found it again at Colony Hills Apartments, where they found a man who matched the description of the car's driver.

Police say the man then pointed a weapon at the CSPD officer, and at least one of the officers on scene fired back.

The suspect in the case was wounded and taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police will be on scene at the Colony Hills Apartment Complex for several hours and are asking the public to avoid the area. If you are a resident of the complex or have business there, the police and apartment complex will work with you.

Per Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation.

