COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Police officer shot a wanted man after he carjacked a vehicle with someone still inside Monday evening.

Colorado Springs officers were in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road at approximately 4:07 p.m. conducting follow-up reference on a man officers knew was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Aaround 5 p.m., officers found the man near North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, but he took off from police.

The CSPD said when officers tried to arrest the man he ran away and carjacked a vehicle with two people inside. The suspect was able to get into the driver's seat and started to drive off with one victim still inside. An officer fired at least one shot, striking a suspect. The car jacked vehicle then crashed into a building.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. He has not been identified.

The two people inside the vehicle the officers were not hurt during the incident.

At least one CSPD officer is on routine administrative leave while the shooting is reviewed. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story.

