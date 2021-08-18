CSFD recovers body of missing man at Red Rock Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — Firefighters have recovered the body of a man who reportedly fell into a pond at Red Rock Open Space in western Colorado Springs.

Witnesses called 911 late Tuesday to report someone had fallen into the water and had not come back to the surface.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, including a dive team, spent hours searching the pond at night with no results.

The team returned to the site Wednesday morning and recovered the body within an hour. The western parking lot of the park was closed for the recovery effort, but the entire open space is now open to the public.

It is not confirmed if the person was swimming in the pond at the time or if they jumped down into the water.

KOAA Red Rocks Canyon Open Space features many outdoor activities, but visitors are not to use the ponds for swimming.

The ponds at Red Rock Canyon Open Space are not intended for swimming as natural debris can be found just below the surface.

The park is known for opportunities to walk, run, hike, bike, climb or paraglide while enjoying the outdoors.

CSFD Divers from Rescue 17 are in the water searching for a person that witnesses said fell into the water and did not resurface. Crews are still working this as a rescue pic.twitter.com/UkVdrvW1oV — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 18, 2021

