Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for camper in Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area

BACA COUNTY — Members of Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Baca County are searching for a Broomfield man reported missing while camping at Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area.

The Baca County Sheriff's Office, volunteer firefighters, and soon a CPW team from Denver make up the estimated 30 people now searching the area.

CPW says Eben Bartholomew's friends last saw him around midnight Sunday. According to CPW, the friends said a large group was swimming in a pond below the dam and jumping from the cliffs late at night.

Bartholomew was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts with a tropical print.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at 719-523-6677.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Baca County Sheriff's Office Eben Bartholomew was last seen with a group of friend's late Sunday at Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area.

According to a release, the man's SUV and personal effects were recovered at the scene.

The wildlife area, located northeast of Springfield, is comprised of 8,533 acres. Searchers will use a drone, a boat with sonar and CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team in their efforts to search the land and water.