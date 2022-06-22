COLORADO SPRINGS — Police in Colorado Springs and Pueblo are asking everyone to avoid the areas around four Top Dollar Pawn locations due to a large law enforcement investigation into an alleged multi-million dollar criminal organization.

Colorado Springs police say the investigation involves the sale of large quantities of stolen property.

The Top Dollar Pawn shops are located at 6385 N. Academy Boulevard and 275 S. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs and at 902 US-50 West and 1301 W. 4th St. in Pueblo.

According to CSPD, the investigation also involves the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Marshals Service, and the Pueblo Police Department.

News5 will bring you more information as soon as it is available.

_____

