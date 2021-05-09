7 people killed at birthday party in mobile home community

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police confirm seven people are dead after a shooting at mobile home subdivision on the southeast side of the city.

According to police, a call came in just after midnight for a shooting on Preakness Way inside the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community.

Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, a birthday party was being held at the trailer for one of the victims. Friends, family, and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate when the shooting occurred.

The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life. The children at the trailer were uninjured by the suspect and are now with relatives. Police are still trying to determine a motive.

“Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning. We think too of the emergency personnel who responded to a horrific scene and we keep them in our prayers today. We ask the public’s patience with the investigation and we seek the sensitivity of our media partners as CSPD completes a thorough investigation to provide answers to the families and friends impacted by this tragedy.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers

Anyone who has information about this crime, or is a witness who has not spoken with detectives, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. You can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story.

