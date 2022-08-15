Pueblo man, 63, missing since Aug. 8; may be in the area of Lake Pueblo, sheriff’s office says

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. – A man from Pueblo has been missing for a week and deputies are asking for your help to find him.

David Edwards, 63, was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go grocery shopping.

He is 6-foot-1, weighs 135 pounds and has grey hair and hazel eyes. Deputies said he was driving a 2017 black Kia Sportage with temporary plates.

Additionally, Pueblo County deputies said Edwards like to fish and may be in the area of Lake Pueblo.

If you see him, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.