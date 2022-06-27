DENVER – A man wearing a tactical vest and armed with several firearms was shot dead by Pueblo police after officers claimed he raised his weapon while they tried to contact the suspect Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., police received a call about a suicidal man near the intersection of W. 27th Street and 6th Ave. More calls about the suspect would be received by the department, claiming the man was threatening to shoot himself and others in the area.

Police said in a news release the man was also trying to stop cars traveling in the area before officers attempted to contact him on the street.

Officers at the scene said the man – who has not been identified – was wearing a tactical vest and was armed with several firearms. They also said he ignored police commands and raised his weapon.

It’s unclear if the man raised his weapon at officers, but police shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting, a department spokesperson said.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team, led by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, will handle the police shooting investigation. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The Pueblo Police Department said in its release Sunday night the police department’s “understanding of this incident may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed.”

It further states, “The Pueblo Police Department does not draw any conclusions about whether the officers acted consistent with our policies and the law until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete.”

If your or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741. You can also contact Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255 or text 38255. More mental health resources can be found here.