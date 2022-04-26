The Center on Colfax announces this year’s lineup for Denver PrideFest

DENVER – After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Denver PrideFest is returning to Civic Center Park and with it, an array of entertainers ready sashay away the stress this summer.

Besides the annual parade and the Denver PRIDE 5K, presented by Smartwool, the parade will have many more activities, including live performances by renown entertainers from the LGTB+ community across three stages.

The Center Stage line-up includes:

Betty Who: An Australian pop queen who released her debut single "Somebody Loves You" in 2012, and was tapped to remake the Queer Eye theme song for the uplifting series' second season. She's also soundtracked Pitch Perfect and made the Glee cast swoon. Betty gives us what we need most right now: an excuse to dance in the mirror, license to trust our instinct, and knowledge that joy is never too far away.

Kylie Sonique Love, a true entertainer who many know from being a fan favorite contestant on the hit show, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6. People love her not just for her beauty, but for the messaging of self-love she delivers on every episode. Originally hailing from Albany, Ga., Kylie's talent shines in all forms as her captivating personality shines both on and off air.

Cazwell is an American singer, producer, and DJ. The Boston native began his career in New York City, as an icon in the underground nightlife scene of the East Village. His breakthrough single, Ice Cream Truck, cemented Cazwell’s signature sound and became a global hit, especially in the gay scene across the world. He quickly became a global staple of club music and his explicit yet tasteful execution of visual concepts have captured the attention 10 million viewers and counting. Cazwell’s full length album, Watch My Mouth has had five top charting singles.

Denver’s own Yvie Oddly will also take center stage this year. A revolutionary drag queen performer, rapper, and fine artist, Yvie captured the attention of the world when she won the eleventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race. New York Magazine named Oddly one of the most powerful drag queens in June 2019 because of her ability to push the boundaries of drag performance art. This up-and-coming fierce artist is a social justice warrior and elevates drag performance, music and fine art to new heights with captivating narratives, impeccable skills, and a presence unmatched by anyone.

DenverPrideFest will also feature two other entertainment stages: The Absolute Dance World Stage, and the Latin Stage brought to you by US Bank.

The Coors Light Pride Parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, while the 5K race will take place a day earlier. Entertainment and music will be spread over three stages, though a list of performers has yet to be announced.

Food vendors wishing to have a spot at the event can apply here and exhibitors who wish to showcase their art can apply here. Applications are also open for the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade.

The annual PrideFest helps raise money for The Center, which supports organizations and programs for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, the transgender community, legal and training programs.

The event typically brings nearly half a million people to Civic Center Park over the two days – the largest Pride celebration in the Rocky Mountains.

Denver7 is a proud and official sponsor of Denver PrideFest.