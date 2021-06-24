Here's what you need to know about celebrating Pride in Denver this weekend

Although Pride festivities have been hosted throughout the entirety of the month, there’s no better way to wrap up the end of June than celebrating with local LGBTQ+ owned businesses and events.

The Center on Colfax, Denver’s personal safe space for the local LGBTQ+ community, is hosting their traditional Pride festivities – with a twist.

Along with a 5K marathon being held at Cheesman Park, Pride Hubs will be located at the following locations on Saturday, June 26 to Sunday, June 27: The Center on Colfax, Jewish Community Center, Hamburger Mary’s and the Denver Museum Nature & Science Pride Hub. Information for ticketing and times can be found on The Center of Colfax’s website.

Earlier this month, The Lesbian Bar Project was released to showcase the 21 remaining lesbian bars in the country. The 20-minute documentary included Blush & Blu – a locally-owned Denver bar owned by Jody Bouffard. While you’re bar-hopping on Colfax, be sure to visit Charlie’s, X Bar or Lady Justice Brewing for a drink before heading to get an old-fashioned hamburger and fries at Hamburger Mary’s . Colfax is clearly the late-night scene for a LGBTQ-friendly crowd, but you can find many other LGBTQ+ owned businesses across the Denver area like The Easy Vegan , Butter Moon Bake Company and Make It Vegan.

If you’re not quite ready to tackle a larger crowd, you can tune into the Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade via the Denver7+ mobile app from the comfort of your home.

If you're interested in supporting Denver’s LGBTQ+ community year-round after June, nonprofits like One Colorado, Transgender Youth Education and Support of Colorado, Soul 2 Soul Sisters and Queer Asterisk exist alongside The Center on Colfax to provide services that are always accepting donations and help.