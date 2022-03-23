Denver PrideFest to return to Civic Center Park in-person this year

DENVER – One of the biggest Pride celebrations in the West is returning in-person this year following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials from The Center on Colfax, which organizes the yearly event, said in a news release Wednesday PrideFest will return this year with an array of in-person activities, including the traditional 5K race, live performances, and the event’s signature event: A colorful parade that will start at Cheesman Park and end at Civic Center Park.

Just like previous years, the event will take place over the span of two days – June 25 and 26, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be back together in person, connecting with our diverse community and celebrating our heritage and culture,” said The Center’s CEO Rex Fuller in a prepared statement.

The Coors Light Pride Parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, while the 5K race will take place a day earlier. Entertainment and music will be spread over three stages, though a list of performers has yet to be announced.

Food vendors wishing to have a spot at the event can apply here and exhibitors who wish to showcase their art can apply here. Applications are also open for the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade.

The annual PrideFest helps raise money for The Center, which supports organizations and programs for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, the transgender community, legal and training programs.

The event typically brings nearly half a million people to Civic Center Park over the two days – the largest Pride celebration in the Rocky Mountains.

Denver7 is a proud and official sponsor of Denver PrideFest.