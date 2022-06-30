Watch Now
Denver PrideFest breaks attendance record, raises $1M+

Denver7, a proud sponsor of Denver PrideFest 2022 celebrates ‘People of Pride’ – A special half hour program featuring people making life better and more meaningful in the LGBTQ+ community.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jun 30, 2022
DENVER — More than half a million people are estimated to have attended Denver PrideFest, setting a new attendance record.

Organizers estimated more than 535,000 people attended the two-day festival, which was the first fully in-person pride event since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

An estimated 125,000 people attended the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade, and 12,000 people marched in 250 contingents in the parade.

Denver PrideFest already draws big crowds as the third largest pride festival in the nation.

The two-day festival raised more than $1 million. The money goes to support programs offered by the event’s organizer, The Center on Colfax. The organization is the largest LGBTQ+ center in the Rocky Mountain Region, serving more than 50,000 people annually with programs for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, Colorado’s transgender community, and training and legal programs.

