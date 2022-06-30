Denver PrideFest breaks attendance record, raises $1M+

DENVER — More than half a million people are estimated to have attended Denver PrideFest, setting a new attendance record.
Organizers estimated more than 535,000 people attended the two-day festival, which was the first fully in-person pride event since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
An estimated 125,000 people attended the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade, and 12,000 people marched in 250 contingents in the parade.
MORE | PHOTOS: 2022 Coors Light Denver Pride Parade
Denver PrideFest already draws big crowds as the third largest pride festival in the nation.
The two-day festival raised more than $1 million. The money goes to support programs offered by the event’s organizer, The Center on Colfax. The organization is the largest LGBTQ+ center in the Rocky Mountain Region, serving more than 50,000 people annually with programs for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, Colorado’s transgender community, and training and legal programs.