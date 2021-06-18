Celebrate Denver Pride with The Center on Colfax and Denver7

This year’s Denver Pride celebration includes both in-person and virtual events the weekend of June 26-27. The Coors Light Denver Pride Parade typically serves as the centerpiece of Denver Pride, attracting more than 100,000 spectators each year.

With continued limits on the size of public gatherings, the 2021 parade will take place virtually for the second consecutive year. Denver7 is proud to present the Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade on all of its platforms.

The virtual parade will feature a compilation of creative, family-friendly videos provided by Denver Pride sponsors, nonprofits, individuals and the grand marshals. The Center hopes to re-create some of excitement of the physical parade by welcoming back comedians Jon Jon Lannen and Debbie Scheer, who will provide commentary. Denver7 Anchor Molly Hendrickson and Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will serve as hosts of the parade.

Here are 7 Ways to Watch the 2021 Coors Light Virtual Denver Pride Parade:

1. Denver7 over-the-air



Saturday, June 26 | 10:30 p.m. to midnight

2. Local3 over-the-air



Sunday, June 27 | 12:30-2:00 p.m.

3. Streaming all day on Denver7+



Sunday, June 27 | 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Download Denver7+ for free on your Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or other streaming device

4. Facebook.com/DenverChannel



Sunday, June 27 | 9:30 a.m.

5. TheDenverChannel.com



Sunday, June 27 | 9:30 a.m.

6. The Center on Colfax YouTube



Sunday, June 27 | 9:30 a.m.

7. Denver Pride Facebook



Sunday, June 27 | 9:30 a.m.

In addition to the virtual parade, this year’s Denver Pride celebration includes an in-person and virtual 5K and the introduction of Pride Hubs.

The Denver Pride 5K is returning this year with both an in-person race in Cheesman Park and a virtual participation option. All participants will receive a t-shirt, and participants who raise $100 or more for The Center on Colfax will receive a Denver Pride 5K medal. Visit DenverPride.org/5K to learn more.

Pride Hubs will be smaller, in-person celebrations spread throughout the Denver metro area. Locations include The Center on Colfax, Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Sie Film Center, Hamburger Mary’s, and McGregor Square. Visit DenverPride.org/hubs to learn more about each Pride Hub’s schedule of celebrations.

Denver Pride is The Center on Colfax’s largest fundraiser, providing over $1 million in support to help the organization serve more than 57,000 people annually with programs for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, Colorado’s transgender community, and training and legal programs.

For more information visit www.DenverPride.org

