You can dust off dinosaur fossils at Denver Museum of Nature and Science's Fossil Lab

DENVER - Who says you have to be a paleontologist to dust off dinosaur prints?

Denver7 took a tour of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science's Earth Sciences collection, which actually accepts volunteers from the public in its fossil lab.

In addition to having that laboratory where volunteers and interns can help dust off 65-million-year-old dinosaur bones, the museum also keeps an underground library, storing thousands of fossils commonly and uncommonly found in our area.

The Annex:

What happens when fossils are sent to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

The museum receives shipments of dinosaurs from all over the West, but, like, how exactly to you send somebody a dinosaur?

The Fossil Lab:

Volunteers can dust of dinosaur bones at Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Head behind the glass to see how preparators, volunteers and interns all work to dust-off the thousands of fossils that the museum receives.

The Basement of Bones:

Library of Bones at Denver Museum of Nature and Science houses history

Take a freight elevator a few stories beneath the surface to explore a library of fossils, spanning millions of years.