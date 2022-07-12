Woman with multiple sclerosis hikes all 58 of Colorado's 14ers

PARKER, Colo. — Hiking all 58 of Colorado's 14ers was already a tough task.

Beth Leleck, who has multiple sclerosis, just finished her mission of climbing all 58 of Colorado's 14ers — or mountains over 14,000 feet high— while experiencing the many symptoms that come with her disease.

In 2008, she was diagnosed with MS. The following year, she hiked Mount Bierstadt near Georgetown. Since then, she's been making her way through all of our state's tallest mountains, while also raising more than $100,000 for the National MS Society.

READ MORE: Stories behind the summits: The history, origin behind the name of every Colorado 14er

"I started with the easier ones first, and they kept getting harder. And I got more confident," she said. "Three or four years ago, I thought, 'You know, there's only a couple left — I can do this."

She summited every peak above 14,000 feet in the state, which includes 53 "official" 14ers and five "unofficial" ones (the latter named as such because the saddles don't rise at least 300 feet between peaks).

In the above story, you can see pictures of video from her journey, and hear more about what inspired her after her diagnosis.

To sign up or get involved with the Hike MS event mentioned in the video above, you can head here.