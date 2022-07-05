Watch Now
Woman with cystic fibrosis able to have baby thanks to drug's surprise side effect

"That's all I've ever wanted, was to be a stay-at-home mom"
Thanks to modern medicine, the prognosis for people with cystic fibrosis has drastically improved in recent years.
Andrea and Willow
Posted at 9:08 PM, Jul 04, 2022
Andrea Olsen, a C.F. patient from Colorado Springs, recently had a lifelong dream fulfilled when a relatively-new drug enabled her to be able to welcome her beautiful daughter into the world, Willow.

Her OBGYN, Dr. Katie Rustici, delivered St. Joseph Hospital's first baby from a person with C.F. five years ago. Now, Olsen's life has found a new purpose that she never thought was possible.

"I didn't think it would ever become a reality. It became a reality after the 12th pregnancy test that said 'Positive,'" said Olsen, while sitting at a park with Willow. "I am definitely grateful for everything: for being here, for Willow, for all of it."

Hear more about her journey living with cystic fibrosis, and how this surprise gave her life new meaning, in the video above.

