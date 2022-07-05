DENVER — Thanks to modern medicine, the prognosis for people with cystic fibrosis has drastically improved, in many ways.

Andrea Olsen, a C.F. patient from Colorado Springs, recently had a lifelong dream fulfilled when a relatively-new drug enabled her to be able to welcome her beautiful daughter into the world, Willow.

Her OBGYN, Dr. Katie Rustici, delivered St. Joseph Hospital's first baby from a person with C.F. five years ago. Now, Olsen's life has found a new purpose that she never thought was possible.

"I didn't think it would ever become a reality. It became a reality after the 12th pregnancy test that said 'Positive,'" said Olsen, while sitting at a park with Willow. "I am definitely grateful for everything: for being here, for Willow, for all of it."

Hear more about her journey living with cystic fibrosis, and how this surprise gave her life new meaning, in the video above.