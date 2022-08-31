LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A new slide park in Colorado is a great place to take the kids, but these are not the average playground slides.

Slick City Action Park opened in Lakewood this past June, welcoming the country's first indoor slide park to the Denver metro area. The facilities include multiple slides that are a few stories high, as well as an inflatable basketball court.

Visitors can take a ride down some of the tallest and wildest slides, some of which are reserved for people who need to be at least five years old.

What's That?: The country's first indoor slide park comes to Lakewood

