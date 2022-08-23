Watch Now
What's That?: Construction on Tower Road will end with tacos

Construction on Tower Road near the Denver International Airport will be a new Taco Bell.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Aug 23, 2022
DENVER — It turns out construction out towards the Denver International airport will soon be a new fast-food restaurant.

Permits for the area show that the construction happening at 6553 Tower Road in Denver will one day house a Taco Bell.

The first permits were filed more than a year ago for the location. Documents submitted for the site show it will be a one-story building with a drive-thru and parking.

It's not clear when the new Taco Bell is slated to open at this time.

Curious about any site in the area? Anyone with a question for What's That? can email WhatsThat@Denver7.com, and Denver7 will look into it.

