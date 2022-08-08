What families are finding for back-to-school shopping at ARC Thrift Stores

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Back-to-school shopping can be tricky and expensive, so some families turn to thrift shops to save some money.

At the ARC Thrift Store in Brighton, Denver7 caught up with families as they completed their required lists of supplies.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 8, 11am

Of course, the demands for school supplies have evolved in the last few years, as technology has become more prevalent in the classroom.

However, Denver7 spoke with a few grandparents who still wanted to make sure they bought traditional supplies for their grandchildren to encourage creativity and learning away from screens.

In the above story, you can hear more of what grandparents, parents, and children are looking for this year, and how shopping at a thrift store alleviated the monetary pressure of fulfilling these often-expensive requests.