What families are finding for back-to-school shopping at ARC Thrift Stores

Denver7 heads to the Brighton store to see what's on the list this year
One of the most tedious and expensive tasks before kids head back to school is school supply shopping. Denver7's Danny New talked to kids at Arc Thrift Store as they picked up some supplies.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 14:35:49-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Back-to-school shopping can be tricky and expensive, so some families turn to thrift shops to save some money.

At the ARC Thrift Store in Brighton, Denver7 caught up with families as they completed their required lists of supplies.

Of course, the demands for school supplies have evolved in the last few years, as technology has become more prevalent in the classroom.

However, Denver7 spoke with a few grandparents who still wanted to make sure they bought traditional supplies for their grandchildren to encourage creativity and learning away from screens.

In the above story, you can hear more of what grandparents, parents, and children are looking for this year, and how shopping at a thrift store alleviated the monetary pressure of fulfilling these often-expensive requests.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
