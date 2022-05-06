Westminster artists assemble 'yarn mural' to show support for Ukraine

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — It's not every day that crocheters in Westminster get to assemble something from Spain.

At the city's MAC Recreation and Events Center, a team of 20 crocheters needled together over a hundred individual pieces, sent from all over the world, into a mural to show support for Ukraine.

This was part of a project with an organization called Love Across the USA, which used a designed from a 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee in Poland. The organization's founder, artist London Kaye, had a connection with North Metro Arts Alliance president Becky Silver.

"I mean, most people in our country are aware of what's going on in Ukraine. And I think most people feel sadness... they wish they could do something to help," said Silver. "So just having something to show that you are supporting them and that you're wishing for peace for Ukraine, I think, is just powerful."

In the above video, you can see how the team assembled so many pieces and hear from Mayor Nancy McNally on the importance of this project.