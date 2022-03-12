Twist and Shout Records founder to retire after 33 years

DENVER — For the record, this is hard for him, too.

After 33 years, Paul Epstein, along with his wife, Jill, are selling Twist and Shout Records to the store's manager of 25 years, Patrick Brown.

"I'm bittersweet about it. In so many ways, this is my identity. I love this store," said Epstein, at the store's location on E. Colfax Avenue. "I don't want something bad to happen and I have to leave. I want to go on my own power."

In the above story, you can hear Epstein reflect on his over three decades of supporting the music scene in Denver, as well as take a tour of his favorite pieces in his collection of memorabilia.

He said he is not leaving the city, for a reason very dear to him: "I want to continue living in a city with a great record store."