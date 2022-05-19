Three generations bring Cantonese recipes to Denver at Meta Asian Kitchen

DENVER - Food is a great opportunity to learn about a culture.

Denver7 is continuing to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by visiting Meta Asian Kitchen at Avanti Food and Beverage.

The eatery is run by husband-and-wife duo Ken Wan and Doris Yuen, who both have parents from the Hong Kong area. In fact, Doris' parents, after losing their jobs in the pandemic, recently moved to Denver to help out at the restaurant and spend more time with their granddaughter, Autumn. Now, they're all working together to bring the recipes of their culture to our area.

"It feels really nice to be able to cook my family's food," said Doris. "So it's like passing it on, you know, generation to generation... now we're cooking this food for the people of Denver to try."

In the above video, you can see how they make some of the delectable, authentic Asian recipes at Meta Asian Kitchen and learn more about their family history.