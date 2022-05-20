This Colorado rescue cat loves to ski, hike and even paddleboard

ASPEN, Colo. — This feline brings "outdoor cat" to a whole new level.

Liebchen, a rescue cat from Aspen, loves to hang out with his parents, Erin and Dan Geldermans, while they ski, hike, bike and even paddleboard around Colorado.

The orange kitty loves to perch on their shoulders while wearing miniature ski goggles or poke his head out of a backpack while they ride a bike.

"We just decided, well, he always wants to go outside... So we got a harness for him," Erin said. "His very first hike... We just took him out on a little trail, and he loved it — like, took right to it. And it was amazing."

In the above video, you can see more of Liebchen's many adorable outdoor adventures.