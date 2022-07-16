LOVELAND, Colo. — Are these houses a little compact? Oh, sure. Are they also affordable, ergonomic and adaptable to any lifestyle? You betcha.

This weekend, the People's Tiny House Festival returns to Loveland, featuring dozens and dozens of alternative home models.

Some might seem a bit eccentric, but in a time when real estate prices are historically high, many people are turning to these more cost-effective options.

"People can't afford the houses, the mortgage rates, interest rates. This is affordable, especially for today's new generation coming up," said Greg Klippenstein of Mountain West Tiny Homes. "For $50,000, you get your own custom-built house you can take anywhere you want."

In the video above, you can see some of the options that are for sale and on-display. For more information on the event, you can head here.