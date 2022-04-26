Temple Grandin School walks 500 miles to raise awareness for Ukrainians with autism

BOULDER, Colo. — Imagine being sensitive to loud noises, and then living in a war zone.

The students at the Temple Grandin School, who are all on the autism spectrum, empathize with Ukrainians who also have autism and are living through the Russian invasion.

"You know, there are people with autism everywhere. And I mean, the smallest and the biggest things impact us really heavily," said senior Lily Huettel. "I'm sensitive to noise, but just by like, you know, a car horn... I can't imagine [the] stuff that they will be going through."

In the above video, you can hear more from students on why they wanted to start this mission, and how they have chosen to expand. They will be fundraising all month long as part of Autism Awareness Month.

If you would like to donate to the JiM Foundation and support refugees with autism, click here.