Tease your mind at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science's 'Mazes and Brain Games' exhibit

DENVER — Who says all puzzles have to be solved while sitting down?

At the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, visitors can explore their Mazes and Brain Games exhibit, featuring puzzles, mazes and brain teasers of many varieties. As families prepare for heading back to school, it's a fun way to get kids' wheels churning before returning to the classroom.

The exhibit, which is running until Sept. 25, offers several conundrums, including the three found below.

Brain game No. 1

Trying to get through a maze can already be a struggle, but now imagine trying to solve one while standing on top of it.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science maze game challenges brain, balance

Brain game No. 2

Jigsaw puzzles are difficult when trying to assemble the pieces into the bigger picture, but what if, instead, the goal was to take one apart? And, just to make it more difficult, that puzzle was made of metal?

Denver Museum of Nature and Science's metal puzzles work in reverse

Brain game No. 3

Get ready to be lost while meandering through the Maze of Illusions, featuring a multitude of problems that make you go, "Wait, what am I missing? Oh!"