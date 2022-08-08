Watch Now
Teacher tips: Colorado kindergarten teacher shares how to prepare your kids for their first ever day of school

Has your child ever unpacked their own lunch before?
Douglas County School District is the first in the Denver metro area to head back to school Monday, with more districts to follow this week.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Aug 08, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — Before your child heads off to school for the first time, there are some lessons they should learn beforehand.

Denver7 spoke with kindergarten teacher Jamie Haligas, from Vassar Elementary in Aurora, to absorb her top tips for parents as they prepare their children for their inaugural year of school.

In the above story, you can hear her suggestions, which are aimed at setting up both the students and teachers for success in the new school year.

