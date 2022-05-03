Teacher Appreciation Week: Sierra Elementary students say why they appreciate their teachers

ARVADA, Colo. - Happy Teacher Appreciation Week from the students!

Denver7 visited Sierra Elementary School to ask students about how much they cherish their teachers.

In the above video, you can hear from second, third and fifth graders to kickoff our mission to honor our educators this week.

Know a teacher in your community who deserves some recognition? Send your nomination to NewsTips@TheDenverChannel.com.

You can also nominate your favorite educator to be the Colorado Teacher of the Year.

Each year, the Colorado Teacher of the Year program honors an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled K-12 classroom teacher to represent the entire profession in the state. The selected teacher will automatically become Colorado's nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Click here to nominate your favorite teacher today. Once nominated, teachers will be notified and encouraged to complete 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year application, which is due on June 29, 2022. Click here to learn more.