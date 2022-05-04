Teacher Appreciation Week: Denver middle school teacher reflects on 41-year career

DENVER - After 41 years of teaching, Marcy Stoddard is down to her last semester.

She has been teaching at Slavens K-8 School for 17 years, where she teaches 8th grade social studies. Overall, she has been with Denver Public Schools for 37 years.

"It started feeling a little bit weird, I would say, right after our spring break was over," she told Denver7 after a 45-minute session of engaging her students about the Emancipation Proclamation. "I told [the students] when we got back... It was melancholy for me. And yet, it's the right thing to do."

In the above video, you can hear Stoddard reflect on her four-plus decades of teaching and the lessons she hopes her students take with them.

