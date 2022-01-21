Sky Ridge Medical Center nurse receives award after saving woman from car wreck

LONE TREE, Colo. - Frontline workers continue to save lives, sometimes even when they're not the hospital.

Sky Ridge Medical Center ICU nurse Kristan Dye was recognized by the Aurora Fire Department Wednesday for pulling an unconscious woman from a crashed car and saving her life a few weeks ago.

The first paramedic on the scene, Roger Baker, called the hospital to find Dye's name so his team could come present her with this award for her bravery.

The victim is still in the hospital, but Dye says she looks forward to reuniting with her.

"I just want to give her a big hug, and I'll probably bawl like a baby," Dye said. "I just want to know she's OK. I think the stars aligned just perfect for me to be on the scene at that time. I don't know why it happened, but it did, and I think it was for a reason."