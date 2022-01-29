Rockies broadcaster Jenny Cavnar talks becoming first Colorado woman to win Sportscaster of the Year

DENVER - Ten years into her career with the Rockies, broadcaster Jenny Cavnar is making history once again.

Four years after becoming the first woman in a quarter century to call play-by-play for an M.L.B. game, the Aurora native became the first woman to win Colorado's Sportscaster of the Year from the National Sports Media Association.

"I was really surprised, to be honest," said Cavnar, while sitting in Coors Field on a snowy Tuesday afternoon. "To be listed in that same category [as Drew Goodman and Larry Zimmer], it's quite an honor for a girl from Colorado."

Cavnar grew up going to Rockies games when they played in Mile High Stadium. Her father is in the Colorado High School Baseball Hall of Fame for his years at Smoky Hill High School.

She currently hosts the pre-game and post-game shows for AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain, as well as serving as a field reporter and fill-in play-by-play broadcaster.