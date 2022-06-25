Pikes Peak International Hill Climb gets ready to host 100th race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — How many car races have been running since 1916, while also taking participants up a 14,000-foot mountain?

The answer is: There's only one.

This Sunday, for the 100th time, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will host its famous race up America's Mountain. The event is the second-oldest auto race in the country, behind only the Indianapolis 500.

Naturally, it has changed a bit over the last 107 years.

"As far as technology goes, you know, cars have gotten faster," said Pikes Peak Hill Climb Historical Association President Donald Sanborn. "I think those earliest cars were doing maybe 30 miles an hour, at the fastest."

In the above video, you can hear more about how this race has been modified over the years, and why the event is so unique.