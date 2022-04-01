Nonprofit gives Star Wars superfan with muscular dystrophy a renovation from out of this galaxy

LITTLETON, Colo. — This nonprofit is definitely on the light side of the force.

Home Builders Foundation, which provides home modifications for people with disabilities, gave a "Star Wars" superfan with muscular dystrophy a bathroom makeover from a galaxy far, far away. Keep in mind — his name is literally Luke.

"The original bathroom in this house has a really narrow door," said Luke's father, Chad Bowman. "So he was still walking into the bathroom in and out, and that was just getting harder and harder."

Luke's power chair did not fit inside the bathroom door. Once Luke became reliant on his power chair full-time, it became clear the house needed to be renovated.

In the above video, you can see how Home Builders Foundation, along with FBC Remodel, came and renovated Luke's bathroom for free, and even decorated it to be fit for a Jedi.

If you would like to apply, you can find Home Builders Foundation here.