New nonprofit organizes therapy programs for children with special needs from underserved communities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - For families in underserved communities who have children with special needs, this new nonprofit wants to help.

Therapies for Hope, which formed in the last six months, hosted its inaugural week of programming last week at Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church.

Throughout the five days, children who are developmentally disabled, along with their siblings, received free therapy from a group of specialists, including art therapy, music therapy and occupational therapy.

"We can affect a change," said Kim Kelleher, senior program director. "It's six hours of therapy, and every minute of this day, is therapeutic - lunch, snack, going to the bathroom, everything. We turn everything into therapy, so that we can teach kids in their real life."

