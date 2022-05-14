Nearly century-old condo goes on sale for first time in 35 years

DENVER — Get ready to see more than 1,000 square feet of many previous eras.

Scott Soffa, an interior designer and former antique dealer, is selling his condo at the historic Casa Del Rey building in Denver.

These condos were constructed in the late 1920s, and rarely become available. Not to mention, Soffa has transformed nearly every corner of the unit into a different homage to the past.

"I like classic, I like history, I like things that have a little bit of meat to them," Soffa said while showing us his "Shrine to the '59 Cadillac."

The two bed, one bath condo is 1,070 square feet and currently listed for just under $500,000.

In the above video, you can enjoy all of the different relics and designs that Soffa setup. Click here to checkout the listing.