Navy sailor gets ship crew to sign 'happy birthday' to his son in ASL

SAN DIEGO, Cali. - If you are going to miss your children's birthdays for the second straight year, you have to think of an extra special way to send your well wishes.

Littleton native Carlos Lopez had a valid excuse for being away — he was at-sea serving in the Navy.

Still, Lopez wanted to get some help to wish his son and daughter a happy birthday. In addition, his son, CJ, is deaf, so he wanted to incorporate American Sign Language (ASL) into his taped video message.

In the above video, you can see the message he taped with his crew aboard his ship, as well as his childrens' reactions.