Meet our Scripps National Spelling Bee local spellers: Zoë

BOULDER, Colo. - Zoë Keith's mother says she taught herself how to read at 2 years old.

And it has really come in handy, as Zoë is set to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week, representing Colorado in her last year of eligibility.

"She started reading early. She started talking a lot, [and she] didn't stop," said her mother, Synte Peacock. "She's always done really well at school, and picks up things really quickly."

You may remember her brother, Cameron, who was the youngest competitor in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at 9 years old a few years back.

In the above video, you can learn more about Zoë's journey to Washington, D.C., as we complete our series of profiles on the three contestants from Colorado in this year's spelling bee.

