Man turning 100 years old plays trumpet every day

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — How many 99-year-old's are bowling strikes?

Denver7 met with a man in Lakewood named Grant Poole, who is set to turn 100 years old on Thursday, April 28.

When he turned 83, Poole's wife passed away. He decided to keep himself busy by taking lessons in various activities, including trumpeting, bowling and tap dancing.

"He's an amazing man. He started taking trumpet less than 17 years ago, weekly," said his trumpet teacher, C.L. Snodgrass. "And I don't think [he's] missed 17 lessons in 17 years."

In the above video, you can hear from Poole on what he says is the secret to a long, happy life.