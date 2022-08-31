DENVER — Let's see how a state known for its marijuana use prefers its munchies.

The bipartisan educational platform Wisevoter created a "Snack War State Index" for the entire country, to figure out the most popular snacks in each state. Turns out, snacking actually increased by 13% over the last year, which is on board with the pandemic trend.

So which sweets and chips rounded out the Centennial State's Top 5? Hint: They all contain either sugar or salt:

5. Kettle chips

4. Fritos

3. Cheetos

2. Doritos

1. M&Ms

M&M's or Doritos? See which topped Colorado's most popular snacks

Curious about what other states favored? Check out the map below: