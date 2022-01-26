Local nonprofit finds 'Snow Buddies' to shovel seniors' driveways

DENVER — When hiring a plow is expensive and shoveling your driveway is physically unfeasible, having a "buddy" can be a real help.

A Little Help, a local nonprofit that recruits people to help seniors and others in need across Colorado, uses its program called Snow Buddies to send out volunteers to clear the driveways of people who cannot take of it themselves.

"It's very important. We serve, across the state, about 150 members that get yearly snow shoveling," said Denver Metro Director Jake Dresden. "A lot of those folks are people that maybe can't do it themselves — they have a bad back, bad hip, or whatever. It's great for our volunteers to get out there."

Because of the limited number of volunteers, there is currently a wait list for those who want to sign-up to receive assistance.

If you would like to offer your hand and shovel, you can sign up at ALittleHelp.org.