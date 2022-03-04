Local high school students compete to send food into space

AURORA, Colo. — At Grandview High School, the sky is the limit. Actually, it's just beyond that.

For the sixth consecutive year, the students of Grandview High School and Eaglecrest High School will team up to attempt to get their recipes sent to the International Space Station.

This is all part of the NASA HUNCH Culinary Challenge, which recruits schools from all around the country to create the best recipe that is conducive to being eaten in space.

"The whole is idea that they're supposed to create a nutritional entree," said Alli Westover, manager of the NASA HUNCH Culinary Challenge. "This year, it's a quarantine-meal for the astronauts before they go into space. Some years, we have an entree and it gets processed for space flight. And then, it goes up to the space station and the crew gets to eat it."

Denver7 visited Grandview High School this past week, where judges from NASA were present to taste and grade their meal.

The schools with the best scores will win a trip to Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they compete in a final showdown for the astronauts' approval.

In the above video, you can meet the team, led by teacher Mary Anderson, and learn what they are preparing for liftoff this year.

The students will learn next week how they placed.