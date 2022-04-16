Local Chabad honors Ukraine during its Passover Seder with Ukrainian matzah

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Thankfully, matzah can last a long time.

To honor its brothers and sisters in Ukraine, the Chabad of NW Metro Denver's Passover Seder will include a batch of the famous Jewish food that was actually handmade in Ukraine. They were able to get a shipment in December before Russia invaded.

This has actually been a tradition for Rabbi Benjy Brackman and his congregation for a while. The bakery, Tiferet Hamatzot, is one of the most famous matzah suppliers in the world. According to Business Insider, the bakery is still making 700 pounds of the iconic unleavened bread every day. Rabbi Brackman says international shipping would be tricky right now, so the matzah they are making currently is mainly only for Jews in Ukraine now.

But thanks to that early shipment, his Passover Seder will once again have this Ukrainian supply of an ancient tradition.

"The owner of the matzah bakery in Ukraine is a good friend of mine, a colleague of mine for many, many years," said Rabbi Brackman. "I'm just awed by his tenacity, his strength and courage to remain in Ukraine, the city of Dnipro ... [and] continue with baking matzah for the communities around Ukraine."

To learn more and attend a Seder, you can head here.