Local 15-year-old to compete at Indoor Skydiving World Cup

LONE TREE, Colo. — Buzz Lightyear once said, "This isn't flying. It's falling, with style." However, it's hard to tell when you're watching local indoor skydiving sensation Kiana Adamson flip and pirouette through the air.

At 15-years-old, Kiana is part of the first all-female four-way dynamic team, which earned a silver medal at the national championship in El Paso this past November. Keep this mind- they were competing against adults.

"The four grown men were all of our former coaches. It feels really good," said Kiana while practicing at iFly in Lone Tree. "It kinda just shows how hard we work, talented we are, and determined we are."

Next, Kiana and her squad, Team Volare, will travel to Belgium in April to compete in the F.A.I. Indoor Skydiving World Cup. They are still raising money to afford the trip, and the GoFund me page can be found here.