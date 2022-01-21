Watch
Lakewood teachers start 'Rainbow Fridays' to promote inclusivity at school

Two teachers at Slater Elementary School in Lakewood started "Rainbow Fridays" to promote inclusivity and positivity in the classroom.
Rainbow Fridays
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jan 20, 2022
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Fridays just got even better.

Two teachers at Slater Elementary School in Lakewood, Karen Schroeder and Davanta Greer, started "Rainbow Fridays" to promote inclusivity and positivity in the classroom.

Both identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, and now wear rainbow-themed garb from head to toe at the end of each school week. In addition, they have started shooting dance videos on TikTok to take the mission to a bigger stage.

Above all, they just want every student to feel welcome, no matter how they identify.

"The kids have joined in, too," said Schroeder. "It could be like a little five year old that just loves rainbows and unicorns...Or it could be a kid that is working through identity - and needs to know that there is a safe space to be able to represent the rainbow in the way that they want to."

