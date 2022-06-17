Kids learn how to be firefighters at Denver Fire Department's annual summer camp

DENVER - How many day camps let you hold a sledgehammer?

At the Denver Fire Department's Young Adult Career Exploration Camp, kids get to try out firefighters' tools, use a fire hose to put out a fire, and even climb a 75-foot ladder on a firetruck — all, of course, with proper safety measures in place.

"Our goal is to help these kids understand that they can be firefighters," said public information officer Greg Pixley. "If we can help them understand what firefighting is and what skills they need to have in terms of leadership and being self confident, then we've been successful."

In the above video, you can explore the many activities at this camp, which is free to all children, and learn why it is so important to the department.

For more information, you can head here.