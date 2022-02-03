Ice cream store donates 100% of sales through Feb. 5 to Marshall Fire victims

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Even if it's 14 degrees outside, ice cream is always delicious - especially when it's for a good cause.

Glacier Ice Cream, which has locations in Englewood and Greenwood Village, is giving 100% of its sales this week to victims of the Marshall Fire. The fundraiser will last until Saturday, Feb. 5.

Their two stores are located at 3455 South University Boulevard in Englewood and 4940 South Yosemite Street in Greenwood Village.

Owners say proceeds will be donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.